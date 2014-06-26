TOKYO, June 26 Caesars Entertainment Corp
will likely agree to a debt restructuring with
bondholders within a year and should have no problem financing a
foray into the Japanese market, the debt-strapped casino
operator's chief executive said on Thursday.
Gary Loveman said he believed Caesars' finances - its debt
carries a speculative grade rating - would not put it at a
disadvantage as it seeks a licence in Japan, where a bill to
legalise casinos could be put to a vote in parliament this year.
"A licence in Japan will be so attractive that raising the
money is not likely to be a big problem," Loveman said in an
interview with Reuters, adding that he was talking with
potential partners for a possible entry into Japan.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)