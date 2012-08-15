Banco do Brasil sees recurring profit rising by up to 66 pct this year
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
Aug 15 Caesars Operating Escrow LLC/Corp on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CAESARS OPERATING ESCROW LLC/CORP AMT $750 MLN COUPON 9 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/22/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 719 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
BAMAKO, Feb 16 Canada's Avnel Gold will suspend production at its loss-making Kalana underground mine in Mali for 18 months from June to expand its operations and build a new processing plant, the West African nation's mines ministry said.
* The USFDA inspected company's moraiya facility from February 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017.