Aug 15 Caesars Operating Escrow LLC/Corp on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CAESARS OPERATING ESCROW LLC/CORP AMT $750 MLN COUPON 9 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/22/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 719 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS