By Chris Peters
Oct 21 Caesars Entertainment Inc, the
latest U.S. casino operator to fall under federal scrutiny, is
pulling out of a $1 billion joint venture in Boston after
background checks by a local gaming regulator.
Caesars, which denies any wrongdoing, said in a regulatory
filing on Monday that it would withdraw its application to
participate in a casino venture with the operator of the
Boston's Suffolk Downs racetrack.
The company's shares fell as much as 9 percent.
Caesars also said one of its subsidiaries was subject to a
federal grand jury investigation, part of a nationwide crackdown
on money laundering in the gaming industry. ()
The company - whose chief executive has described Boston as
the future "second city" of North American gambling - said
investigators from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission had
raised concerns about its suitability for a state gaming
license.
In a report received by Caesars on Oct. 18, the
investigators cited the company's relationship with a partner in
a separate hotel project - since terminated - as a matter for
consideration when assessing its license application.
In a separate statement, Caesars said it had ended its
relationship with Gansevoort Hotel Group, a company with which
it had been redeveloping a property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Gansevoort Hotel Group did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Caesars, which operates the Caesars Palace and Flamingo
casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, is saddled with more than $20
billion in debt incurred when it was acquired in 2008 by private
equity firms Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital.
The two firms, along with billionaire John Paulson, together
own about 80 percent of Caesars.
Caesars' exit from the Suffolk Downs project is a major blow
to the company. Only last month, CEO Gary Loveman said the
proposed casino in Boston would draw elite international
gamblers, making the city "one of the best" U.S. opportunities.
The company said in the filing that it "strongly disagrees"
with the commission's findings and that neither it nor its
affiliates had been found unsuitable by any licensing authority.
Ian Weissman, managing director of brokerage ISI Group, said
Caesars had quit the Boston project before the Massachusetts
Gaming Commission could rule on its suitability as a potential
license holder.
This would preserve "a technically spotless track record,
which may reduce the odds of future projects being rejected in
other jurisdictions around the world," Weissman wrote in a
research note.
South Korea rejected preliminary casino licenses in June for
two international bidders, including a consortium of Caesars and
Lippo Ltd.
FINANCIAL CRACKDOWN
Casinos have only been permitted in Massachusetts since
2011. Seven projects, backed by big casino operators including
Wynn Resorts Ltd and MGM Resorts International,
are pursuing three licenses in the state.
Nationwide, casino operators are facing increased scrutiny.
As part of a crackdown on non-bank financial institutions,
the Treasury and Justice departments have begun to probe the
degree to which casinos are complying with their anti-money
laundering obligations.
In August, Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to return
$47.4 million to the U.S. Treasury to end a probe into the
casino's failure to alert authorities to suspicious deposits by
a high-rolling gambler.
Caesars subsidiary Desert Palace, which operates Caesars
Palace, is the latest to fall under the spotlight.
Caesars said in Monday's filing that it had received a
letter from the financial crimes unit of the Department of the
Treasury about "alleged violations of the Bank Secrecy Act". A
federal grand jury was also investigating the matter, it said.
The Bank Secrecy Act requires casinos with annual revenue of
at least $1 million to file suspicious activity reports, which
are used by government agencies.
A U.S. Treasury spokesman said he could not comment on any
potential investigation.
Caesars said it was unable to determine the outcome of the
federal investigations.
The company's shares closed down 5 percent at $17.81 on the
Nasdaq.