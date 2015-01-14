Jan 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp :
* operating unit to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday in
Chicago-court filing
* Entertainment's operating unit to seek 1st day
motions to continue
normal business, honor customer programs
* Senior management, lawyers of Caesars entertainment's
operating unit
in Chicago preparing for bankruptcy-court doc
* Entertainment's operating unit urges Delaware
bankruptcy court to
reject motion to stay Chicago filing-court doc
* Entertainment's operating unit: junior creditors
trying to "wreak
havoc" with Delaware involuntary bankruptcy