(Recasts, adds details on asset transfers, restructuring plan)
By Tom Hals
Jan 28 The bankruptcy of the operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp's will proceed in Chicago, a
victory for the casino company's private equity backers over its
hedge fund creditors who wanted the case in Delaware.
The ruling by a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge in Delaware sent
shares of parent company Caesars Entertainment, which is
controlled by Apollo Global Management and TPG
Capital, 6.5 percent higher in midday trade.
The ruling resolves Caesars' unusual situation of being in
two bankruptcies at once, which began with what is known as an
involuntary bankruptcy filing in Wilmington on Jan. 12 by
Appaloosa Management and two other hedge funds. Three days
later, the operator of 38 casinos filed its own Chapter 11 in
Chicago with a plan to cut its debt to $8.6 billion from $18.4
billion.
Judge Kevin Gross said a Delaware case would reward the
hedge funds and encourage angry creditors to race to a favored
court to force companies into bankruptcy. That "would be bad
precedent in future bankruptcy cases and for the ability of
debtors to openly negotiate with creditors," he said.
Gross noted that the case turns on a court review of asset
transfers from the operating unit to the parent company and to
affiliates, which the judge said was "on its face suspect."
Caesars has said those transfers, which included choice
properties like the Linq complex in Las Vegas, were fair.
Creditors have called it asset stripping and have filed various
lawsuits.
Creditors have said legal precedent in Chicago will make it
easier for the parent company, Apollo and TPG to get legal
releases, or a shield against lawsuits, even though they are not
in bankruptcy.
Creditors had argued that in Delaware the parent company and
the private equity backers would have to pay more to settle
challenges to the property transfers because of the court's
higher hurdle for granting releases.
Caesars' restructuring plan involves splitting the bankrupt
unit into a casino operator and a property company, a move that
will exploit the higher values investors tend to place on real
estate investment trusts.
The plan is backed by one class of creditors, a group known
as the first-lien noteholders, who are owed $6.3 billion.
Holders of more than $10 billion in debt generally oppose the
proposed restructuring.
Kim Noland, an analyst with Gimme Credit, warned earlier
this week that if the case was in Delaware, Caesars' plan was
likely to unravel.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)