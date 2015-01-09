(Adds comment from credit analyst, updates share price)
By Tom Hals
Jan 9 Caesars Entertainment Corp said on
Friday it has garnered enough support from key creditors to
carry out its $18.4 billion debt restructuring plan for its
operating unit, which will soon file for bankruptcy.
Under the plan, the operating unit will file for bankruptcy
by Jan. 20 and be split into two companies, one that runs 44
casinos in 13 states and a property company.
The plan will reduce the debt associated with Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co Inc to $8.6 billion from $18.4
billion.
The casino operator has struggled for years, particularly
outside Las Vegas, as gaming options have proliferated in the
United States. Caesars has been weighed down with debt from a
$29 billion leveraged buyout of what was then known as Harrah's
Entertainment Corp in 2008 by TPG Capital and Apollo Global
Management.
Chris Snow, an analyst with CreditSights, said a lot of the
value created from the deal hangs on the successful transfer of
the operating unit's property to a newly established real estate
investment trust, or REIT. That deal will have to be reviewed by
tax authorities.
"It's a very complicated process," he said.
Casino companies Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle
Entertainment Corp have recently pursued REIT conversion plans
as a way to create value.
Two-thirds support from first-lien noteholders gives Caesars
the required backing to enforce its bankruptcy plan on those
creditors who oppose it. However, it still must prove the plan
is fair, which could prompt a fight, given that the junior
creditors are likely to get next to nothing while shareholders
would benefit.
"I don't think we've seen the fireworks in this one yet,"
said David Tawil, president of Maglan Capital, a hedge fund that
invests in corporate restructurings.
The agreement with first-lien noteholders follows months of
talks and corporate reshuffling, and junior creditors who are
owed more than $5 billion have sued. Those creditors allege that
choice assets were put beyond their reach for the benefit of the
parent company shareholders and the company's private equity
backers.
While the bankruptcy will stay lawsuits against the
operating unit, the junior creditors will try to make their case
in bankruptcy court.
Attorneys for the junior creditors did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment were down 2.3 percent at
$13.76 in mid-day Nasdaq trading on Friday in a weaker overall
market. The stock is above lows hit in October of around $8.51.
