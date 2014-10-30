BRIEF-Dynavax Technologies says will cut workforce by about 40 pct
* Dynavax reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and company update
Oct 30 Construcciones y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA :
* Says the Netherlands' NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen) names the company a preferred bidder for 120 passenger trains for about 510 million euros
* Expects negotiations to conclude by December Source text: bit.ly/1zhNxLc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dynavax reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and company update
* Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 million revolving line of credit
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017