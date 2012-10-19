KUALA LUMPUR Oct 19 Malaysian mortgage corporation, Cagamas Bhd, the country's second-largest issuer of debt securities, has doubled its issuance in the first ten months of 2012 to 3.35 billion ringgit ($1.10 billion), increasing funding for home loans.

Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of housing loans in order to promote home ownership, expects its total issuance to top 5 billion ringgit this year compared with 2.8 billion ringgit last year, it said in a statement on Friday.

"The issuance of multi-tenured bonds demonstrates the strong value proposition of our debt securities, and the pivotal role we play in providing liquidity and hedging to the financial system," said Cagamas.

The company, which issues both conventional and Islamic bonds, is Malaysia's largest issuer of AAA-rated debt securities, accounting for 23 percent of outstanding AAA-rated corporate debt instruments.

Malaysia accounted for 74 percent of Islamic bonds issued up to August, according to data from the Securities Commission, which recently announced a framework for retail participation in bonds and sukuk, in order to allow issuers access to a wider pool of investors.

Guidelines for the second phase of the framework, which will allow retailer investors to buy Cagamas and corporate bonds, will be announced next January. ($1 = 3.0360 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Richard Pullin)