BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 State-backed mortgage lender Cagamas Bhd has issued 500 million ringgit ($151.3 million) worth of three-month Islamic bond, its first sukuk for the year.
The sukuk was oversubscribed by 2.4 times as demand for high-grade papers with short tenures remains strong, Cagamas said in a statement on Tuesday. Investors have also taken a more cautious approach as the U.S. Federal Reserve slows its bond-buying, it added.
Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of housing loans in order to promote home ownership, is Malaysia's second-largest issuer of debt instruments after the government. The company doubled its annual issuance to 9.9 billion ringgit last year. ($1 = 3.3045 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar