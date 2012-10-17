PARIS Oct 17 French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that its sale of Greek lender Emporiki to Alpha Bank would impact its third-quarter net income by 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Credit Agricole, which confirmed in a statement that it had signed a contract for the sale, announced on Oct. 1 that it intended to pay Alpha 550 million euros to take Greek lender Emporiki off its hands.

Analysts said at the time that the transaction would lead to a 2 billion-euro hit to earnings. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)