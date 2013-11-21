BRIEF-Cardconnect Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Cardconnect Corp reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
PARIS Nov 21 French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday it would cut its 18.3 percent stake in investment fund Eurazeo via a sale of shares and convertible bonds.
The bank said it would begin with a placement of at least 3.2 million Eurazeo shares, worth 179 million euros ($241 million) at Thursday's closing price, followed by the sale of zero-coupon bonds exchangeable for up to 5.1 million Eurazeo shares, worth 285 million euros. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
* Cardconnect Corp reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Says Soumen Ghosh, executive director & group CEO, will be completing his term of office on march 31 Source text: http://bit.ly/2ndaRaC Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, March 10 Henderson Global Investors, a shareholder in Akzo Nobel, has called on the Dutch paint maker's management to engage in takeover discussions with U.S. rival PPG Industries.