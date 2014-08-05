PARIS Aug 5 Credit Agricole said it
took a 708 million euro ($950 million) hit related to its stake
in troubled Banco Espirito Santo (BES) that nearly
wiped out the third-biggest French listed bank's second-quarter
net profit.
Portuguese bank BES, in which Credit Agricole has been a key
shareholder since the early 1990s, posted a 3.6 billion euro
first-half loss last week and unveiled higher-than-expected
provisions to cover exposure to companies owned by its founding
Espirito Santo family.
"Today the group must deal with the issues specific to the
Espirito Santo family and which took place outside the sphere of
the bank's corporate governance and which were unknown to us,"
Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet told
journalists.
"We can only regret having been misled by the family with
which Credit Agricole was trying to create a true partnership to
build the biggest private bank in Portugal."
Credit Agricole, which is majority owned by a network of
cooperative regional lenders and owns 14.6 percent of BES, said
on Tuesday that second-quarter net income fell 97.5 percent to
17 million euros.
The bank is now trying to refocus on its domestic business
and move on from an era of ill-timed cross-border deals.
Quarterly revenue slid 6.1 percent to 3.934 billion euros.
That was above the mean analyst estimate of 3.91 billion,
according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Results were mixed at the lender's retail units, while
profit at its investment bank jumped 8.8 percent, helped by its
fixed income business and participation in some major merger and
acquisition deals.
(1 US dollar = 0.7452 euro)
