PARIS Feb 20 French bank Credit Agricole expects to achieve a "significantly positive" result this year, finance head Bernard Delpit said on Wednesday.

Delpit, speaking at a news conference following the publication of 2012 results, did not give a precise target.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet added that the bank was "working to respond to the external inquiries" relating to Libor and Euribor, adding that the bank had made no specific provisions for expenses concerning the probes. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)