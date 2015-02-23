(Combines statements from Safran and Credit Agricole)
PARIS Feb 23 Credit Agricole Chief
Financial Officer Bernard Delpit has decided to leave the French
bank to take up the same role at Safran, the aerospace
group said on Monday.
Delpit, 50, will succeed Ross McInnes, who is expected to be
confirmed as chairman of the board of Safran following its
annual shareholders meeting on April 23.
The move, due to take place in May according to Credit
Agricole, will coincide with the departure of Chief Executive
Jean-Paul Chifflet from the bank.
Credit Agricole said last week, when it posted a 13 percent
increase in quarterly profit, that it had given itself until the
end of this week to decide on a replacement for Chifflet, whose
mandate ends in May.
Chifflet said in a brief statement that Delpit's
contributions to the business had "played a major role in
stabilising and improving Credit Agricole SA's results as well
as strengthening the balance sheet".
The bank gave no further details in the statement. A
spokeswoman said the bank would name a successor in good time.
Safran said in December that Philippe Petitcolin would be
its next CEO and McInnes its future chairman, as it picked
internal candidates to end months of uncertainty over the
successor to Jean-Paul Herteman, whose chairman and CEO roles
will be split when he retires on April 23.
A former economic advisor to the French president and CFO of
France's postal service, Delpit became CFO of Credit Agricole in
2011.
(Reporting by James Regan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Nick
Vinocur and William Hardy)