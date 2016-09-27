VIENNA, Sept 27 Austrian property group CA
Immo's Chief Financial Officer Florian Nowotny will
step down at the end of the month, the company said on Tuesday,
adding that it had chosen an expert on law and tax as his
successor.
"CA Immobilien Anlagen AG and Mr Florian Nowotny agreed that
Mr Nowotny will, at his own request, prematurely resign as a
member of the executive board and CFO of the company upon expiry
of 30 September 2016," CA Immo said.
The supervisory board confirmed his resignation and agreed
on a replacement, said the company, which is in merger talks
with rival Immofinanz.
It gave no reason for Nowotny's resignation.
"The company's supervisory board resolved in its meeting
today to appoint Dr Hans Volkert Volckens with immediate effect
as a member of the executive board and the new CFO of the
company," it said.
"Dr Volckens is an expert in the areas of law, taxes,
accounting and management of real estate enterprises in
challenging times," the company added.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Susan Thomas)