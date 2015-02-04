VIENNA Feb 4 Real estate group CA Immo
boosted its cash buffer by 130 million euros ($148
million) by selling logistics assets, including a portfolio of
properties to Polish developer P3, the Austrian company said on
Wednesday.
CA Immo plans to focus on offices in Central and Eastern
Europe and has been shedding non-core real estate such as its
logistics assets.
CA Immo reached a deal with P3 last October to sell the
logistic portfolio, which comprises 467,000 square metres in
Romania and Poland and which it held together with the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
A spokeswoman said the money counts as "free cash" in terms
of accounting and excludes any loans related to the assets sold.
P3 is a unit of U.S. company TPG Real Easte and Canada's
Ivanho Cambridge. The parties did not disclose the purchase
price.
In November CA Immo reported nine-month FFO I profit - an
earnings measure which reflects earnings before taxes and real
estate sales - of 54.0 million euros. It is due
to publish full-year results on March 24.
($1 = 0.8761 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan Thomas)