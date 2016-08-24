VIENNA Aug 24 Central and Eastern Europe
focused property group CA Immo is targeting a 10
percent increase in funds from operations (FFO) this year and
expects to raise its dividend on that basis, its finance chief
was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt also quoted Florian
Nowotny as saying that he knows no time table for a planned
merger with rival Immofinanz.
CA Immo's Chief Executive had previously expected
shareholders to vote on the project in the second quarter of
next year.
