VIENNA, Aug 26 * CA Immo Q2 results * Due on Aug 26 after market close * Q2 FFO seen down 18 percent at 16.8 mln euros Estimates for the results were collected May 28 to Aug 26 Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros. Q2 Mean Median High Low No Yr ago Change% Prev.Q EBITDA 31.8 30.9 34.5 29.9 3 56.8 -44.0 34.0 Operating result 37.4 37.8 41.9 32.4 3 46.1 -18.9 38.3 Result before tax 17.3 18.8 23.4 9.60 3 19.1 -9.4 17.9 FFO 16.8 17.7 18.5 14.1 3 20.5 -18.0 29.7 FFO per share 0.19 0.20 0.21 0.16 3 0.23 -17.4 0.34 Net profit 13.3 14.9 17.3 7.70 3 16.0 -16.9 13.9 EPS 0.15 0.17 0.20 0.09 3 0.18 -16.7 0.15 FY2014 Mean Median High Low No Yr ago Change% EBITDA 127 127 132 122 3 296 -57.1 Result before tax 88.3 88.5 98.0 78.5 3 83.6 5.6 FFO 71.5 73.0 73.8 67.7 3 77.1 -7.3 FFO per share 0.81 0.83 0.84 0.77 3 0.90 -10.0 Net profit 55.9 56.3 63.5 48.0 3 48.3 15.7 EPS 0.64 0.64 0.72 0.55 3 0.53 20.8 Dividend per share 0.44 0.45 0.45 0.42 4 0.40 10.0 NAV per share 20.9 20.9 20.9 20.8 3 20.5 2.0 FY2015 Mean Median High Low No EBITDA 134 133 136 132 3 Result before tax 116 114 133 102 3 Net profit 88.0 80.1 116 68.0 3 EPS 1.00 0.91 1.32 0.77 3 Dividend per share 0.50 0.50 0.51 0.50 4 NAV per share 21.6 21.6 21.9 21.3 3 FY2016 Mean Median High Low No EBITDA 142 143 145 139 3 Result before tax 130 128 143 118 3 Dividend per share 0.56 0.55 0.60 0.53 3 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) Estimates from: Baader Bank, Deutsche Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux, Raiffeisen Centrobank (Reporting by Michael Shields)