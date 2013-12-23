VIENNA Dec 23 Austrian property group CA Immo has agreed to sell its Lipowy Office Park building in Warsaw to investor Kimberley sp. z.o.o for around 108 million euros ($147.6 million), it said on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014, it added in a statement. ($1 = 0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)