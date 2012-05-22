VIENNA May 22 Austrian property group CA Immo
said it could hit full-year targets after
first-quarter net rental income rose 19 percent.
"Despite the greater insecurity currently afflicting the
financial markets, we have every confidence of achieving the key
objectives we defined at the start of the year - namely, a rise
in rental income and sales in the order of 300-350 million
euros," it said on Tuesday.
First-quarter net rental income rose 19 percent to 63.1
million euros ($81 million), thanks primarily to contributions
from completed development projects. Consolidated net income
after minority interests rose 71 percent to 17.3 million.
($1 = 0.7832 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)