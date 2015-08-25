VIENNA Aug 25 Austria's CA Immobilien
said on Tuesday its recurring earnings increased in the first
half of the year and the outlook in its core market remained
favourable, but rental income and core profit fell compared with
the first half in 2014.
The company's favoured earnings measure, which reflects
earnings before taxes and real estate sales and which it terms
FFO I profit, nudged up to 37.7 million euros ($43.1 million)in
the first half, compared with 35.8 million euros in the same
period last year.
Rental income fell by 7.4 percent to 60.5 million euros as a
result of the sale of part of its real estate portfolio, which
also hit earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), down almost 30 percent year-on-year at
50.2 million euros.
Yet the group, whose portfolio focuses on office properties
in Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe, said it was upbeat for
the remainder of the year.
"General conditions are expected to remain favourable on the
core markets of CA Immo in the second half of the year," the
statement said, adding it expected FFO I to come in at 80
million euros compared with 70 million in 2014.
"The strong result is reflecting the positive
market environment - especially in Germany, CA Immo's most
important core market," it said, adding this was chiefly driven
by actual sales of individual properties.
It also confirmed it expected to raise its dividend to 0.5
cents a share from 0.45 cents in 2014.
CA Immo shares have risen almost 2 percent since the start
of the year, slightly underperforming the broader Austrian AT>
index which is up 2.2 percent over the same period.
($1 = 0.8751 euros)
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Susan Thomas)