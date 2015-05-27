VIENNA May 27 Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien boosted recurring earnings by 36 percent in the first quarter and increased its full-year outlook for them to 80 million euros ($87.15 million), it said on Wednesday.

The company's favoured earnings measure, which reflects earnings before taxes and real estate sales and which it terms FFO I profit, rose to 21.8 million euros.

CA Immo had previously expected its funds from operations to stay "at least" stable this year in comparison with 2014, when it reached 70 million euros.

"On the basis of enhanced FFO I expectations, the company will aim to pay a dividend of 0.50 euro per share in ... 2015," it said, referring to a dividend boost from 2014's 0.45 euro per share. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)