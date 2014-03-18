VIENNA, March 18 Austrian real estate group CA
Immobilien reported record 2013 net rental income and
core profit that rose by a fifth, proposing on Tuesday to raise
its dividend by two cents to 0.40 euros per share.
"Top priority will be the continued optimisation of the real
estate portfolio, the main tool for raising operational
profitability. The incremental sale of real estate in
non-strategic geographical and sectoral areas should improve our
key portfolio indicators and enable us to manage the asset
portfolio more efficiently," it said in its 2014 outlook.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)