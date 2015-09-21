UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
VIENNA, Sept 21 Austrian property group CA Immo said on Monday it had agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a business park at Warsaw airport to its partner in the project, UBM Development, for more than 80 million euros ($90.45 million).
The deal for Poleczki Business Park is expected to close by the end of the year, CA Immo said.
CA Immo said they had agreed not to give a precise figure for the purchase price. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy. Editing by Jane Merriman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February