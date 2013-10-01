UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
VIENNA, Oct 1 Austrian real estate group CA Immobilien has agreed to sell two thirds of its Tower 185 project in Frankfurt to German pension funds for about 330 million euros ($446.7 million), it said on Tuesday.
The partial divestment of its largest property was done at slightly above book value. Shares in the company rose 3 percent to 11.05 euros by 1340 GMT, outperforming a flat European real-estate index.
"Two German pension institutions are each to acquire one third of the Frankfurt office property, which has a market value of around 0.5 billion euros ($677 million)," it said in a statement. CA Immobilien keeps the remaining third.
CA Immo said the two buyers were PPG, which administers pensions for PricewaterhouseCoopers Germany, and WPV.
Reuters had reported in August that a PwC pension fund was in talks to buy a stake in Tower 185.
CA Immo said it had also agreed a long-term 300 million euro mortgage loan for the property with the Bayerische Versorgungskammer public pension fund. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by David Goodman and Patrick Lannin)
