VIENNA Oct 1 Austrian real estate group CA
Immobilien has agreed to sell two thirds of its Tower
185 project in Frankfurt to German pension funds, it said on
Tuesday, completing a partial divestment of its largest
property.
"Two German pension institutions are each to acquire one
third of the Frankfurt office property, which has a market value
of around 0.5 billion euros ($676.83 million)," it said in a
statement without identifying the buyers. CA Immobilien keeps
the remaining third.
The company said that it had also agreed a long-term 300
million euro mortgage loan for the property with the Bayerische
Versorgungskammer public pension fund.
($1 = 0.7387 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)