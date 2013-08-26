VIENNA, Aug 26 * CA Immobilien Q2 results
* Due Aug 27, 1600 GMT
* EBITDA seen up 8 percent at 57 mln euros
Estimates for the results were collected Aug 22-Aug 26.
Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros.
Q2
Yr Chang
Mean Median High Low No ago e% Prev.
Q
EBITDA 56.7 56.3 57.4 56.3 3 52.4 8.2 57.0
Operating 54.7 55.1 55.8 53.1 3 75.2 -27.3 51.6
result
Result before 20.9 20.1 23.6 19.0 3 25.0 -16.4 27.8
tax
Net profit 14.3 15.1 17.0 10.9 3 9.05 58.0 20.3
EPS 0.16 0.17 0.19 0.12 3 0.10 60.0 0.23
FY2013
Yr Chang
Mean Median High Low No ago e%
EBITDA 236 235 240 234 3 245 -3.7
Result before 90.1 93.0 96.4 80.8 3 72.5 24.3
tax
Net profit 57.6 54.1 64.6 54.1 3 54.4 5.9
EPS 0.66 0.62 0.74 0.62 3 0.62 6.5
Dividend per 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.39 3 0.38 5.3
share
Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com)
Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Shields)