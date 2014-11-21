BRIEF-Ameri Holdings offers to merge with Ciber
* Co's merger proposal values Ciber at a price of $0.75 per share
Nov 21 CA Immobilien third-quarter results * Due Nov. 25 after market close * Q3 funds from operations (FFO) seen down 42.4 percent at 15.5 million euros. Estimates for the results were collected Aug. 27-Nov. 21 Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros. Q3 Mean Median High Low No Year ago Change% Prev.Q Rental income 34.1 35.3 35.5 31.4 3 75.4 -54.8 36.3 EBITDA 25.5 25.8 26.2 24.6 3 65.2 -60.9 37.3 Operating result 17.3 16.8 19.5 15.6 3 111 -84.4 42.3 Result before tax 4.00 4.30 5.10 2.60 3 25.0 -84.0 22.4 FFO* 15.5 15.7 16.5 14.2 3 26.9 -42.4 26.4 FFO per share* 0.17 0.17 0.18 0.15 3 0.31 -45.2 0.29 Net profit 3.13 3.00 4.70 1.70 3 3.99 -21.6 19.0 EPS 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.02 3 0.05 -40.0 0.20 FY2014 Mean Median High Low No Yr ago Change% Rental income 144 144 146 143 3 281 -48.8 EBITDA 135 139 140 127 3 296 -54.4 Operating result 154 155 167 141 3 255 -39.6 Net profit 70.3 68.1 78.7 64.2 3 48.3 45.5 EPS 0.76 0.74 0.85 0.70 3 0.53 43.4 Dividend per 0.44 0.45 0.45 0.42 3 0.40 10.0 share FY2015 Mean Median High Low No Rental income 154 156 156 151 3 EBITDA 136 135 140 132 3 Operating result 165 163 169 162 3 Net profit 97.1 91.0 117 83.2 3 EPS 1.05 0.99 1.27 0.90 3 Dividend per 0.52 0.51 0.55 0.50 3 share FY2016 Mean Median High Low No Rental income 166 164 171 163 3 EBITDA 144 143 149 141 3 Operating result 176 174 186 168 3 Net profit 109 105 129 93.3 3 EPS 1.18 1.14 1.40 1.01 3 Dividend per 0.59 0.57 0.64 0.55 3 share *including trading profits Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux, Raiffeisen Centrobank (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jane Baird)
* Co's merger proposal values Ciber at a price of $0.75 per share
* Mining chamber unaware of any efforts to destabilise Duterte (Adds Duterte's quotes, comment from mining chamber, Global Ferronickel, details)
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's central bank said on Monday it would process requests for licences by two new banks, ending a moratorium it put in place in 2015 on licensing new commercial banks.