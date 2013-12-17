VIENNA Dec 17 Austrian property group CA Immobilien has agreed to sell the Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Berlin to Union Investment for around 88 million euros ($121 million).

"After the successful conclusion of this project, developing further high-value office properties to strengthen our German asset portfolio is right at the top of our agenda," CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.

The property is fully leased to Mercedes-Benz for 10 years, the company added on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)