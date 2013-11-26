VIENNA Nov 26 Austrian real estate group CA Immobilien reported an unexpected increase in core profit in the third quarter thanks to record-high rental income and cost cuts.

Rental income rose 6 percent to 75 million euros ($102 million) as the company operated a more efficient portfolio and increased its rental margin, CA Immo said on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5 percent to 65 million euros. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a fall to 57 million euros on average. ($1 = 0.7374 euros)