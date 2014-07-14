BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre reports 2016 net profit of 160 mln euros
* Globe Trade Centre SA - believe strategy will enable to recommend a double-digit dividend growth in years from 2017 onward
VIENNA, July 14 Austrian real-estate company Immofinanz is interested in buying UniCredit's 16.8 percent stake in peer CA Immobilien, Immofinanz's chief executive said.
"What CA immo has would fit us well. They are in the same geographies as us, in the same asset classes, and it would be a good extension of our portfolio," Eduard Zehetner told Reuters by telephone on Monday.
CA Immo said earlier that UniCredit, its biggest shareholder, was considering selling its stake, which is worth about 230 million euros ($314 million) according to CA Immo's current market capitalisation.
Zehetner declined to say whether negotiations had already begun but said Immofinanz was in contact with UniCredit.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
* Dividend of PLN 0.27 per share be distributed from net profit earned in financial year ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nifty Warehouse Trust No.2's AUD750 million class A notes at 'AAAsf' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The transaction is backed by auto loans and leases originated by Nissan Financial Services Australia (NFSA). The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the trust. KEY RATING DRIVERS The r