(Adds quotes, details)
* 97.3 pct of shareholders back conditions of deal
* Stake sale now awaits no-objection from ONGC
MUMBAI, Sept 14 Oil explorer Cairn India
said on Wednesday it had received approval from its
shareholders to accept conditions imposed by the Indian
government necessary to clear Vedanta Resources' deal to
buy a 40 percent stake in the company.
The approval moves the long-delayed stake sale, one of the
largest in India's energy sector, closer to conclusion. Cairn
will now await a no-objection certificate from JV partner Oil
and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) for concluding the deal.
"Shareholders have approved through postal ballot, the
ordinary resolution for acceptance of the conditions imposed by
the Government of India," Cairn India said in a statement.
The resolution was carried with 97.3 percent of the
shareholders votes.
India had granted conditional approval in June to
London-listed miner Vedanta Resources to purchase the stake in
the Indian business of British oil explorer Cairn Energy
, in a deal valued at around $6 billion.
But conditions imposed on the sale by India include an
undertaking from Cairn India that it and state-controlled ONGC
will share the burden of royalty payments which are currently
only paid by ONGC.
The transaction has been held up for over a year mainly over
the disagreement on royalty payments, undermining investor
sentiment in Asia's third-largest economy.
Cairn Energy currently holds about 52 percent in Cairn
India, while the Vedanta group holds 28.5 percent.
Last month, Cairn Energy's chief financial officer Jann
Brown said the company expects to finalise the sale by the end
of September.
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)