LONDON Oct 17 British oil explorer Cairn Energy said on Thursday it would start a share buy-back programme of up to $300 million, having gained shareholder approval for the move earlier in the year.

The company also said it would shortly start drilling a well off the coast of Morocco, the first well in a coming wave of oil exploration off the coast of the North African country, which is seen by the energy industry as a new frontier.

Cairn, which over the last eighteen months has switched its attention away from a previous heavy focus on Greenland, flagged that it would make a decision on whether to drill again in that country later this year.