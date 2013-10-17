LONDON Oct 17 British oil explorer Cairn Energy
said on Thursday it would start a share buy-back
programme of up to $300 million, having gained shareholder
approval for the move earlier in the year.
The company also said it would shortly start drilling a well
off the coast of Morocco, the first well in a coming wave of oil
exploration off the coast of the North African country, which is
seen by the energy industry as a new frontier.
Cairn, which over the last eighteen months has switched its
attention away from a previous heavy focus on Greenland, flagged
that it would make a decision on whether to drill again in that
country later this year.