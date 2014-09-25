European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Sept 25 London-listed oil explorer Cairn Energy has sold a 10 percent stake in its North Sea Catcher and adjacent fields to Dyas UK Limited.
Dyas will pay up to $182 million to fund exploration and development work on the fields, said Cairn, which will retain a 20 percent interest in Catcher.
Cairn, whose operations spread from Greenland to Morocco, said its capital expenditure to the end of 2017 on the Catcher area development will now fall by around $380 million to $200 million. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 14 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals will not see any changes to its planned refinancing in the wake of billionaire William Ackman and his hedge fund Pershing Square selling its share of the company, sources said.
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Adds closing prices)