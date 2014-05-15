LONDON May 15 London-listed oil and gas explorer Cairn Energy will assess impairments on the value of its shareholding in Cairn India Ltd by mid-August, when the company reports the next set of results, it said on Thursday.

Cairn Energy this year called a halt to a $300 million share buyback programme until a review of its Indian income tax is resolved.

"The Indian income tax department has cited legislation introduced in 2012, with retrospective effect, as the reason for these current enquiries," Cairn said on Thursday.

"While these are being dealt with, Cairn has been denied access to the value of its shareholding in Cairn India Ltd (CIL), either through disposal or future dividend income, which will be assessed for impairment at the next reporting date."