LONDON May 15 London-listed oil and gas
explorer Cairn Energy will assess impairments on the
value of its shareholding in Cairn India Ltd by
mid-August, when the company reports the next set of results, it
said on Thursday.
Cairn Energy this year called a halt to a $300 million share
buyback programme until a review of its Indian income tax is
resolved.
"The Indian income tax department has cited legislation
introduced in 2012, with retrospective effect, as the reason for
these current enquiries," Cairn said on Thursday.
"While these are being dealt with, Cairn has been denied
access to the value of its shareholding in Cairn India Ltd
(CIL), either through disposal or future dividend income, which
will be assessed for impairment at the next reporting date."
