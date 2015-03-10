LONDON, March 10 Oil explorer Cairn Energy
has filed a dispute notice against the Indian income tax
department over a $1.6 billion tax claim from the 2006-2007
fiscal year, the company said on Tuesday.
The dispute notice was filed under the terms of the UK-India
Investment Treaty, meaning the Indian government and Cairn will
now start negotiations to find a resolution to the dispute,
Cairn said.
If no agreement is made, an international arbitration panel
will rule on the matter, it added.
The tax investigation relates to transactions carried out to
reorganise Cairn's structure in a way to prepare for Cairn India
Limited's stock market flotation in 2007, Cairn said.
"Against a backdrop of regular engagement with the
government of India since January 2014 it is very disappointing
to have received a draft assessment order at this time," said
Chief Executive Simon Thomson in a statement.
The oil company added it did not intend to make any
accounting provision relating to the draft tax assessment it has
received.
"Cairn has consistently confirmed that it has been fully
compliant with all relevant legislation and paid all applicable
taxes in India," Thomson added.
The ongoing tax payment investigation has meant that Cairn
has been unable to proceed with a sale of its 10 percent stake
in Cairn India Limited (CIL), valued at around $700 million.
"Cairn will seek restitution of losses resulting from the
attachment of its CIL stake since 2014," the company added.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)