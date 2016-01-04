Jan 4 Oil explorer Cairn Energy Plc said
it successfully flow-tested an appraisal well situated around
100 kilometres off the coast of Senegal.
"The results help to confirm the overall scale and extent of
the resource base in Senegal and further appraisal activity is
expected to lead to future revision of the estimates," Chief
Executive Simon Thomson said.
The company, whose projects stretch from Greenland to
Senegal, said in August that it expected to start drilling
operations at its oilfields in the west African country in the
fourth quarter.
Cairn Energy is the operator and 40-percent owner of three
blocks off the coast of Senegal, while other stakeholders
include oil major ConocoPhillips, which owns 35 percent.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)