Aug 16 Oil exploration company Cairn Energy Plc
raised its best estimate of reserves at its oilfields
off the coast of Senegal by almost a third on Tuesday, following
successful appraisal of the SNE-4 test well earlier this year.
The company said its 2C resource estimate, or its best
estimate of contingent resources, for its Senegal wells had
increased to 473 million barrels from its earlier forecast of
385 million barrels in May.
Cairn Energy also said that independently verified estimates
of reserves in its Senegal fields were more than 2.7 billion
barrels, with further exploration potential of about 500
million barrels in the region.
