LONDON Aug 19 British-based oil explorer Cairn
Energy reported a $62 million loss after tax over the
first half of the year, a reduction in losses from the same time
last year when it was hit hard by impairments booked in its
Indian business.
The company had a $219 million loss after tax in the
year-earlier period.
Cairn's Indian subsidiary remains under investigation by the
Indian tax authorities, meaning the parent firm is unable to tap
its $1.1 billion stake in the business.
Cairn said its group cash position of $1.1 billion was
adequate to pay for its operations in the foreseeable future.
The company plans to drill seven exploration and appraisal
wells in the coming 12 months, with around $300 million
earmarked to be spent in the second half of this year and
another $110 million for its 2015 drilling campaign.
"Future exploration expenditure will focus on mature and
emerging basin opportunities," Cairn said, adding that its
capital expenditure on its flagship Kraken and Catcher North Sea
fields will reach $1 billion between 2015-2017.
