LONDON Aug 19 British-based oil explorer Cairn Energy reported a $62 million loss after tax over the first half of the year, a reduction in losses from the same time last year when it was hit hard by impairments booked in its Indian business.

The company had a $219 million loss after tax in the year-earlier period.

Cairn's Indian subsidiary remains under investigation by the Indian tax authorities, meaning the parent firm is unable to tap its $1.1 billion stake in the business.

Cairn said its group cash position of $1.1 billion was adequate to pay for its operations in the foreseeable future.

The company plans to drill seven exploration and appraisal wells in the coming 12 months, with around $300 million earmarked to be spent in the second half of this year and another $110 million for its 2015 drilling campaign.

"Future exploration expenditure will focus on mature and emerging basin opportunities," Cairn said, adding that its capital expenditure on its flagship Kraken and Catcher North Sea fields will reach $1 billion between 2015-2017.