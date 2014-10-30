LONDON Oct 30 Oil explorer Cairn Energy said the sale of a 10 percent interest in its North Sea Catcher oil project had reduced the company's capital expenditure on the project by around $380 million.

The Britain-based company, whose operations stretch from Greenland to Senegal, also reiterated that it was fully funded through to 2017 when it is expecting to generate free cash flow as its first projects produce oil.

Cairn's cash reserves stood at $953 million on Sept. 30, down from $1.1 billion on June 30.

The oil explorer is still unable to sell its stake in Cairn India as the unit's tax payments are still under investigation by Indian tax authorities.

Cairn's stake in Cairn India was valued at $927 million on Sept. 30, down from 1.1 billion in June. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)