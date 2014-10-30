LONDON Oct 30 Oil explorer Cairn Energy
said the sale of a 10 percent interest in its North Sea Catcher
oil project had reduced the company's capital expenditure on the
project by around $380 million.
The Britain-based company, whose operations stretch from
Greenland to Senegal, also reiterated that it was fully funded
through to 2017 when it is expecting to generate free cash flow
as its first projects produce oil.
Cairn's cash reserves stood at $953 million on Sept. 30,
down from $1.1 billion on June 30.
The oil explorer is still unable to sell its stake in Cairn
India as the unit's tax payments are still under investigation
by Indian tax authorities.
Cairn's stake in Cairn India was valued at $927 million on
Sept. 30, down from 1.1 billion in June.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)