March 10 Cairn Energy Plc

* Group net cash at 31 december 2014 of us$869m

* Seven year reserve based lending bank facility of up to us$575m remains undrawn

* Unable to access value of its around 10% residual shareholding in cairn india limited (cil) valued at us$703m at 31 december 2014

* A total of 56.1 mmboe booked as 2p reserves at 31 december 2014 and 171.6 mmboe booked as 2c contingent resources on a net working interest basis

* Pursuing recent entry into barents sea with possible applications in 23 rd licence round in late 2015

* Group reported a loss after tax for year of us$381m