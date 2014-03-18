Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, March 18 London-listed oil and gas explorer Cairn Energy posted a $556 million loss after tax in 2013 after high costs for unsuccessful drilling in Morocco and the North Sea.
The company's costs for unsuccessful exploration rose 34 percent year on year to $213 million, which included $107 million spent on drilling offshore Morocco and $81 million in the Norwegian and UK parts of the North Sea.
The oil and gas explorer, which is active in India, also said it was complying with tax legislation in countries it was active in, including India.
The company was contacted by Indian tax authorities earlier this year to discuss tax assessments dating back some seven years, after the country stepped up efforts to enforce tax collection.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.