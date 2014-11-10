RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
LONDON Nov 10 Oil explorer Cairn Energy has made a second oil discovery off the coast of Senegal which bears similar characteristics as a nearby oil find the British-based company made last month.
The SNE-1 well located around 100 kilometres off the coast of the west African country may hold 150-670 million barrels of recoverable resources, Cairn Energy said.
The oil explorer is the operator and owns a 40 percent stake in three blocks off the coast of Senegal, while other stakeholders include oil major ConocoPhillips, which owns 35 percent. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)
