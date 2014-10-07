LONDON Oct 7 Oil explorer Cairn Energy
and its joint venture partners have discovered oil at a well
offshore Senegal and further exploration work nearby is already
planned, the company said on Tuesday.
The companies encountered 29 metres of net oil bearing
reservoir at the FAN-1 well, located around 100 km off the
coastline and 1,427 metres deep.
"We have encountered a very substantial oil bearing interval
which may have significant potential as a standalone discovery,"
said Cairn Energy chief executive Simon Thomson.
Cairn Energy has a 40 percent interest in three offshore
blocks in Senegal, while ConocoPhillips has 35 percent,
FAR Ltd 15 percent and Senegal's national oil company
Petrosen owns 10 percent.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)