LONDON Jan 13 Oil explorer Cairn Energy
said on Tuesday it would focus on its drilling programme in
Senegal this year where it made a series of successful oil finds
in 2014.
The company, whose projects stretch from Greenland to
Senegal but which does not have any producing assets, said it
had reduced headcount across its full-time employees and
contractors by 40 percent to cut costs.
In Cairn's North Sea operations, the Catcher and Kraken
fields are on track to deliver first oil from 2017, the firm
said.
Cairn's tax payments in India have been under investigation,
preventing the company from tapping its $1.1 billion stake in
Cairn India which it was planning on selling.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)