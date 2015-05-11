LONDON May 11 Oil explorer Cairn Energy
said its oilfields offshore Senegal could hold more than a
billion barrels of oil and the company and its partners plan to
drill up to six new wells over three years.
Cairn Energy and its joint venture partners will start
drilling work in a new area around its existing SNE-1 discovery
well in the fourth quarter of this year, the London-listed oil
firm said.
"Cairn estimates that the existing two discoveries and the
currently identified prospects and leads have an estimated mean
risked resource base of more than a billion barrels," the
company said.
