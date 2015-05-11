LONDON May 11 Oil explorer Cairn Energy said its oilfields offshore Senegal could hold more than a billion barrels of oil and the company and its partners plan to drill up to six new wells over three years.

Cairn Energy and its joint venture partners will start drilling work in a new area around its existing SNE-1 discovery well in the fourth quarter of this year, the London-listed oil firm said.

"Cairn estimates that the existing two discoveries and the currently identified prospects and leads have an estimated mean risked resource base of more than a billion barrels," the company said.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)