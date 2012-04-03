(Adds quotes from conference call, analyst comments; updates
share movement)
* Says deal for $450 mln
* Says enterprise value of deal is $375 mln
* Shares up nearly 6 pct
April 3 British oil explorer Cairn Energy
said it would buy Agora Oil & Gas for $450 million to
increase its drilling activity in Britain and Norway in 2012 and
expand its lower risk, near-term exploration assets.
The deal marks the first step in Cairn's strategy, outlined
last month, aimed at reducing its exposure to exploration in
Greenland where most of its assets are located.
The company, which had earlier indicated that it was
interested in the Mediterranean region, did not rule out further
acquisitions this year.
"There is the potential, certainly, for more transactions.
We have the capacity to do that," Chief Executive Simon Thomson
said on a call with reporters.
"I'd like to think, without giving any specific timing, that
we will be active this year in terms of other opportunities," he
added.
However, Thomson said that the company need not resort only
to M&As to grow its portfolio with a number of other options
like new licence applications, farm-in transactions, asset deals
also a possibility.
Cairn's $1.2 billion drilling campaign in Greenland has
dominated its activities over the past two years, but the
company has failed to find oil and is seeking new projects that
can offset its exposure to the country.
The company has enough firepower to fund more transactions
with $1.2 billion in cash available, even after returning $3.5
billion to shareholders earlier this year.
The company also has the option to raise additional funds by
selling its remaining 22 percent stake in its Indian business,
Cairn India, whose value the company estimated at $2.9
billion when it reported results last month.
"Cairn clearly flagged with its 2011 results that it wanted
to rebalance its portfolio and introduce near-term drilling
activity and, perhaps, production," Liberum Capital analyst
Andrew Whittock said in a note to clients.
"The acquisition will rebalance Cairn's portfolio by
introducing near-term exploration and development opportunities
but the price looks full and the deal dilutes Cairn's attraction
as a high risk explorer," Whittock said.
Cairn said it would pay a total consideration of $450
million for the Stavanger, Norway-based Agora, when including
the net working capital of $75 million, through a combination of
about 43 percent cash and 57 percent Cairn shares.
It put the enterprise value of the proposed acquisition at
$375 million, including $58 million of potential tax shelter in
Britain and Norway.
Agora, currently owned by RIT Capital Partners PLC
together with Lord Rothschild's family interests and company
management and staff, had gross assets of about $120.1 million
at Dec. 31.
Cairn's shares, which lost their blue-chip status and were
demoted to the FTSE 250 index, were trading up about 4
percent at 333.6 pence at 0928 GMT on Tuesday on the London
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore and Kate Holton in
London; Editing by Erica Billingham, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)