LONDON, March 3 Britain's Cairn Energy said chairman Bill Gammell would step down in May after over two decades on the oil explorer's board and hand over the reins to Ian Tyler.

Gammell founded Cairn and was its chief executive from the time of its listing on the London stock exchange in 1988 until moving to the chairman's role in 2011.

Tyler has been on Cairn's board since last year. He was chief executive of British infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty between 2005 and 2013.

Cairn Energy mainly explores for oil in northwest Africa, having shifted its focus away from Greenland where it spent $1.2 billion without finding oil. The company made its name with big oil finds in India and also has oil fields off the coast of Britain.