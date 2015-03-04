MUMBAI, March 4 Cairn India Ltd,
India's largest private sector crude oil producer, said on
Wednesday it would cut spending by about 60 percent for the
fiscal year starting April 1, as falling oil prices hurt
profitability and make project expansions unviable.
The company, a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc
, is revising capital expenditure, or capex, for the
2015-16 financial year to $500 million from $1.2 billion, while
deferring the rest, Cairn India said in a statement.
Vedanta Resources Chief Executive Tom Albanese said in
January the company would apply "a meaningful reduction" to its
previously planned $2 billion spending across businesses in the
coming fiscal year.
Cairn India will undertake projects that are economically
viable at current oil prices, the company said.
Cairn, which plans to spend $3 billion over three years to
boost oil production and natural gas output in the western
Rajasthan state, also said it expected volumes to grow this year
despite the reduction in spending.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)