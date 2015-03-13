By Aman Shah
| MUMBAI, March 13
MUMBAI, March 13 Cairn India Ltd, a
unit of London-listed Vedanta Group Plc, said it
received a demand of about 204 billion rupees ($3.26 billion)
from the Indian tax office on Friday in relation to the 2007
listing of the company.
Cairn India, the country's largest private sector crude oil
producer, said in a statement to the stock exchanges that it did
not agree with the demand and would pursue all possible options
to "protect its interest".
Cairn India received the order three days after Cairn Energy
Plc, its former parent, said that it had filed a formal
dispute against a $1.6 billion demand from the Indian tax
department related to the same transaction.
Cairn Energy sold its majority stake in Cairn India to
Vedanta in 2011. The British company's stake in Cairn India was
reduced to about 10 percent after the transaction.
The high-value tax demand on the two companies comes after
the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had
sought to reduce tax-related litigation and move towards a
tax-friendly regime to boost much-needed foreign investment.
Cairn Energy and Cairn India join a slew of multinational
firms including Vodafone Group Plc, Royal Dutch Shell
Plc, IBM Corp and Microsoft Corp that
have fallen foul of India's tax collectors in recent years.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley explained that the Cairn Energy case was
started by the previous government and that New Delhi was
powerless to stop it.
Jaitley is scheduled to arrive in London on Friday to drum
up investment in his country.
Cairn India said on Friday the tax office raised the demand
after its alleged failure to deduct withholding tax on capital
gains made by its former parent during the fiscal year ended
March 2007 as part of a reorganisation ahead of its market
listing.
The demand comprises 102.48 billion rupees in outstanding
tax and a similar amount in interest.
News of the tax order pulled Cairn India shares down as much
as 3.8 percent, while the main Mumbai market was down
1.4 percent. Cairn Energy shares were down 2.8 percent.
($1 = 62.6700 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)